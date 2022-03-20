Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.33 and the highest is $4.94. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $20.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $21.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.21 to $22.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

