Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,748 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 327.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $318.38 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.18. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

