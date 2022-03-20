Whittier Trust Co. Buys 11,004 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 751.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after buying an additional 110,892 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in British American Tobacco by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after buying an additional 190,923 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,690.00.

BTI stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

