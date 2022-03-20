Whittier Trust Co. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 451.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

