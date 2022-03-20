Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,486.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $208.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $207.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

