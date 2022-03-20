Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIS stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

