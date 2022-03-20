Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 206.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,532,000 after acquiring an additional 297,354 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,361,000 after acquiring an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 452,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000,000 after acquiring an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

