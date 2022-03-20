Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,240,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

