Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

