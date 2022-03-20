Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 580 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in OneMain by 119.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

