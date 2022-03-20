Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

