Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

FREE stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

