Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

WSM opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

