WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) EVP Christopher J. Miner Sells 133,056 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

