WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.97

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.97 and traded as low as $35.72. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 1,298,713 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

