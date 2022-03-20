Wownero (WOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,935.00

Wownero (WOW) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $37,935.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.