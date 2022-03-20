Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.30 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.30 billion and approximately $138.09 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $41,394.16 or 0.99998419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00067433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00021580 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002181 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00255489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,081 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

