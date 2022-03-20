Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of XEBEF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

