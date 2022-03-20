Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of XMTR opened at $39.72 on Friday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,220,449.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Xometry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

