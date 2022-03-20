XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $24.97

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $25.57. XPeng shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 34,552 shares changing hands.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after acquiring an additional 151,104 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in XPeng by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $241,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

