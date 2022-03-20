XSGD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $772,707.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. XSGD has a total market cap of $163.35 million and approximately $772,707.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 250,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 222,138,026 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

