Ycash (YEC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,413.00

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.88 million and $26,413.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.70 or 0.00422832 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00079263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00098440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,410,894 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

