Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. 132,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,719. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. Camtek has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

