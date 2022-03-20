Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.91. 132,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,719. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. Camtek has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Camtek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
