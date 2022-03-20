Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.46). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:OSH opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

