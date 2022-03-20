Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,289,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.