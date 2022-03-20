Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,289,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.91.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
