Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will post sales of $294.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.90 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $234.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SLCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 203,135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLCA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 2,857,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,046. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

