Zacks: Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Limoneira posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 108,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

