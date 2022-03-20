Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.
Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.
Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.66.
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
