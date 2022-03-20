Zacks: Analysts Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 591,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.66.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

