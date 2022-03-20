Zacks: Analysts Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. 5,422,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

