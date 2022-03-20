Zacks: Analysts Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) to report sales of $22.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 million and the lowest is $22.28 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $112.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.52 million to $116.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $197.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 269,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XERS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 2,911,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

