Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,007,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 230,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $826.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

