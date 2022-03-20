Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce sales of $47.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $50.25 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $205.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $254.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $254.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavour Silver.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,867. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

