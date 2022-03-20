Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.81. Hubbell posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $10.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.58. The stock had a trading volume of 489,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.85. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hubbell by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

