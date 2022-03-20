Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 370,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.