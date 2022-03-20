Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 370,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

