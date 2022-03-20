Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $735.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.90. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.