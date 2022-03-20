Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) to Sell

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of Envela stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 45.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Envela by 1,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

