Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WD. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

