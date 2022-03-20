Zacks Investment Research Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NYSE STAR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iStar during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

