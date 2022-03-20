Zacks Investment Research Lowers NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Hold

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NCNA stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

