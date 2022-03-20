Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAE (NYSE:CAE) to “Hold”

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Get CAE alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CAE by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.