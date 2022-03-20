Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

