Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €93.47 ($102.71).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($106.59) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FRA:ZAL opened at €51.30 ($56.37) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($54.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €73.13.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

