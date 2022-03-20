Zano Market Cap Reaches $10.86 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Zano has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $10.86 million and $124,675.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.36 or 0.99989294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00067273 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00262327 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00278784 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00132529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,113,612 coins and its circulating supply is 11,084,112 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

