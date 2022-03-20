ZKSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $24.11 million and $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,867.95 or 0.06900116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.83 or 0.99761931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00040979 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

