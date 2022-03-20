Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.25). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

ZYME traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $39.41.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 205,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

