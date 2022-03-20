Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) versus Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zynga and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35% Fang N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zynga and Fang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 16.81%. Given Zynga’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zynga is more favorable than Fang.

Risk and Volatility

Zynga has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynga and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $2.80 billion 3.66 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -90.40 Fang $216.15 million 0.15 -$6.46 million ($2.66) -1.37

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zynga beats Fang on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Fang (Get Rating)

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

