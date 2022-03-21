$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baozun by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $526.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

