$0.04 EPS Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Joint posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Joint by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Joint by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Joint by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Joint by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.