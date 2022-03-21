-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,689. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

