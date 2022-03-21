-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.19). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.