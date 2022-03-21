-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.19). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
