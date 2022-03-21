-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.19). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

